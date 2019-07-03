Already jailed ‘career offender’ charged with killing man found in trash can, cops say

Erick Bath Broward Sheriff's Office

A career offender already in jail because he failed to register his new address with the state has been charged with murder.

Police say he is responsible for the death of a man found dead in a trash can in May.

Erick Bath, 54, was being held in the North Broward Bureau jail with no bond.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Facial Mohammed Ben Mekki, 41, was found dead just after 7:30 p.m. May 23rd at 1234 NE Fifth Terrace.

It was not immediately clear what led to Bath’s arrest and whether the two knew each other.

Bath, who according to records has served several stints in prison including 14 years for attempted murder, was arrested May 28 for failing to update his address as a career offender. Bath was also on pretrial release on a charge of carrying a weapon as a convicted felon, records show.