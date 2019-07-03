There’s a Peeping Tom on the loose in Davie. He was caught on surveillance video

Florida police search for peeping Tom On June 28, 2019 home surveillance video captured a male peering into a bedroom window and masturbating in the Lake Estates of Rolling Hills in Davie, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On June 28, 2019 home surveillance video captured a male peering into a bedroom window and masturbating in the Lake Estates of Rolling Hills in Davie, Florida.

A Peeping Tom was caught on surveillance video looking into and masturbating outside a Davie home Friday night, police said. They have yet to catch him.

At about 10:45 p.m., the home surveillance video captured a man going entering a gated back yard in the Lake Estates of Rolling Hills, at 3600 W. Rolling Hills Circle, according to Davie police.

The video shows the man looking into a bedroom window while lying on a pool heater. Soon after, the man goes inside a screened in patio crawling. At one point it looks like he starts to masturbate while looking into the bedroom through french doors.

If you recognize the man, call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.