Hollywood Police Department

Hollywood police are asking for help in finding a 73-year-old man who speaks mainly Creole.

Frantz Guillame was last seen near the 600 block of North 62nd Avenue, police said.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, a black striped shirt and light shorts with turquoise stripes.

If you see Guillame, call the police.

