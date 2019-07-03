‘Sssurprise!’ Police find a 7-foot boa constrictor on the loose in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Pembroke Pines police found a slippery friend who was out on a stroll Wednesday morning — a 7-foot boa constrictor.

Around 9 a.m., officers came across a boa constrictor near Northwest 184 Avenue and Northwest 17th Street, police said.

Boa constrictors are an invasive snake species introduced to South Florida by “irresponsible pet owners,” which police say is “illegal & inhumane.”

A trapper has taken the snake and will give it to new owner.





