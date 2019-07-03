She thought he was cheating on her. Then she stabbed him with a steak knife, cops say

Nicole Pelletier Broward Sheriff's Office

She thought her boyfriend was cheating on her, so she picked up a steak knife and stabbed him in the chest, deputies say.

But before she did it, he taunted her by saying, “You don’t have the balls to do it,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Now the 18-year-old is charged with attempted murder.

Nicole Pelletier was being held Tuesday in Broward’s Paul Rein Detention Facility with no bond.

According to an arrest report, Pelletier and her boyfriend, who have a 6-month-old child, began arguing in a Pompano Beach apartment June 8.

Deputies say Pelletier picked up the knife and said, “I will kill you and everybody in this house.”

She then stabbed him in the left chest area. He ran to the bathroom where Pelletier’s mother was and asked for help, BSO said.

The victim was taken to North Broward Medical Center, where he underwent open heart surgery, according to BSO.

Pelletier initially told deputies that the victim had a seizure and had fallen on the knife.