A mother is arrested after leaving child in car to attend job fair, police say

Amber Nicole Collier, 25, was arrested shortly after 11:30 a.m. in Miramar Monday after police found her daughter inside a locked black 2009 Nissan Altima at a Sam’s Club parking lot by South University Drive.

Officers asked the girl to unlock the car, which the report states had its engine running and its air conditioning on. While “visibly upset,” the girl said she was OK.

Collier was allegedly attending a job fair at Sam’s and gave her daughter a cellphone in case she needed to call 9-1-1 for an emergency.

WSVN Channel 7 reported that the child was 4 years old.

The store’s surveillance cameras caught Collier entering the store at 10:30 a.m. and leaving about an hour later, according to the report.

Collier is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and is being held on a $2,500 bond.