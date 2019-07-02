Man charged with beating estranged wife, threatening to kill her and police, cops say

Adam Ahamad Broward County Sheriff

Pembroke Pines police arrested a man early Monday morning on charges that he beat his estranged wife and threatened to kill her in her home.

At 2:59 a.m. on July 1, Davendra Bharratt told Pembroke Pines police about a domestic disturbance that was happening inside of the Cobblestone community, at Southwest 146th Terrace and Ninth Street, police said.

Bharratt said he was on a Facetime call with Adam Ahamad, who was inside his estranged wife’s home with a gun and threatening to kill her. Already, he said, Ahamad had fired three warning shots inside the home to scare her. Police did not further identify Bharratt or say why Ahamad was talking with him.

The woman’s two children, who were inside at the time, were safely removed from the home by Ahamad’s father.

Bharratt told police that Ahamad threatened to kill his wife and any responding officers if he saw police present. Because of this, officers concealed themselves outside of the home, police said.

During this time, Bharratt sent a pictures to police showing Ahamad and the woman in a room. In some of them Ahamad is pointing a silver revolver at the woman, police said.

Officers were still in contact with Bharratt when he was able to convince Ahamad to leave the home.

Around 4:15 a.m., Ahamad left the house, got in his car and tried to leave the Cobblestone community. Officers followed him until he was a safe distance from nearby residents, then they pulled him over and arrested him.

Police found the gun in the car..

The woman was taken to Memorial Miramar Hospital for injuries she sustained during the incident, police said.

Ahamad faces charges of burglary of an occupied residence with a firearm, false imprisonment, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, violation of a restraining order, unlawful discharge of a firearm, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.





Although Ahamad was charged with violation of a restraining order, Broward’s court system show the order — requested by his wife on April 2 — was dismissed Thursday. She also filed for divorce on April 29, which is still in the process.

Ahamad remains in jail with a $166,100 bond.