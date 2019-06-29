Car flips into pond off of Sawgrass Expressway, sends one to the hospital

Margate Coconut Creek Fire Rescue

One person was sent to the hospital after a car flipped into a pond off the Sawgrass Expressway Saturday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department responded to a one-car accident on the Sawgrass Expressway near the entrance to the Florida Turnpike, the fire department said.

When crews arrived, they found a car upside down and in the retention pond along the side of the entrance ramp.

The driver of the car was able to get out before firefighters arrived, officials said. The driver was taken to Broward Health North.

