Miami Uber driver dies after an out-of-control driver crashes into his car

Miami Herald File

A Miami Uber driver died early Thursday morning after an out-of-control car crashed into his Nissan Altima while he had a passenger in the car.

Around midnight, Juan Ternera was driving a rider east on Commercial Boulevard while MD Yeasin Shams was speeding toward him, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

As Shams crossed over the railroad tracks at Dixie Highway, his car went airborne, rotating as it slid across multiple lanes of traffic, deputies said.

His car went into the eastbound lanes and lightly swiped an Acura TL and continued barreling out of control until it crashed into Ternera’s car.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oakland Park Fire Rescue took Shams, Ternera and his passenger to Broward Health Medical Center. Ternera died at the hospital, while Shams remains in critical condition. Ternera’s passenger sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

BSO traffic homicide investigators say the cars collided with such force that the engine of Shams’ car separated from the car. The battery and other parts were also scattered on the road.