Pedestrian hit by 100-car freight train in Deerfield Beach sent to hospital

A freight train hit a pedestrian, who was rushed to the hospital early Friday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a freight train near Southwest 10th Street and South Dixie Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The train was traveling on the Florida East Coast railway.

The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North and was alive when sent, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation, but deputies do not suspect foul play.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the train had more than 100 cars and was hauling gravel in open containers, among other cargo. After the accident, it was blocking traffic heading east and west along Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 15th Street.