Police searching for three armed men in Fort Lauderdale shooting

One of the three suspects Fort Lauderdale police are searching for was caught on 7-Eleven surveillance video. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Fort Lauderdale police are on the hunt for three men who shot at a person in their car late Tuesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Southwest 20th Street in regards to a shooting. Officers talked to the victim and he told them that the incident started earlier that night.

While he was driving up Southwest 15th Avenue, a dark-colored car pulled in front of them and caused him stop, police said. Three armed men got out and started walking toward his car.





He immediately reversed and drove away, the men started shooting at him — hitting his car several times.

A preliminary police investigation found that the men followed the victim from a 7-Eleven, at 14500 State Road 7, then blocked his car and shot at him. The man was unharmed.

7-Eleven surveillance video shows one of the men behind the victim.

Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspects. If you have any information contact Detective Leann Swisher at 954-828-407 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.