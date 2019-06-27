The crash was so bad a car’s wheels and axle broke off. Somehow no one was seriously hurt

Bad accident in Cooper City sends four to the hospital A woman had to be extricated from an SUV after a violent two car collision in a Cooper City intersection June 27, 2019. She and three other woman were taken to a nearby hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman had to be extricated from an SUV after a violent two car collision in a Cooper City intersection June 27, 2019. She and three other woman were taken to a nearby hospital.

A violent crash in a Cooper City intersection sent four women — one of whom had been trapped inside a flipped SUV — to the hospital with minor injuries.

The force of the crash caused the axle and wheels to break off one of the vehicles involved, according to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. The roads had be shut for more than 30 minutes in order to clear the scene.





The accident, involving a blue SUV and a red sedan, happened around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Flamingo at Griffin Road.

A 67-year-old woman had to be extricated from the overturned SUV. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with non life-threatening injuries. Three other woman were taken to Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.