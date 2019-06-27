He tried breaking into three stores, but only succeeded at RockHard Lovestuff, cops say

Suspect Tries to Break Into Three Broward Businesses Wilton Manors police are looking for a suspect who tried to break into three businesses and was able to get into one called RockHard LoveStuff. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wilton Manors police are looking for a suspect who tried to break into three businesses and was able to get into one called RockHard LoveStuff.

Police are looking for a man they say attempted to burglarize three Broward County stores early Thursday morning. He was only successful at one.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Wilton Manors police responded to three attempted burglaries at To The Moon, RockHard LoveStuff and New York Grilled Cheese Co., which are all located on the same block on Wilton Drive, police said.

A resident called police after seeing broken glass in the back of one of the stores. Officers searched the businesses, but did not find the suspect.

Surveillance video did show what happened between 2:15 a.m. and 3:31 a.m..

The video shows a man walk up to the rear door of To The Moon and try to get inside.

He was unsuccessful.

He then walks away and comes back a little later with a concrete block.

This time, he tries to get in to RockHard LoveStuff through the back door, and he’s able to get in. While inside, police said he took cash from the register and some “merchandise,” according to the police report.

The man wasn’t done yet. He also tried to get into New York Grilled Cheese, but wasn’t able to.

All three businesses sustained damage to the windows and back doors.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the stolen RockHard LoveStuff merchandise. The suspect was last seen wearing a peach- or orange-colored tank top with long pants and white sneakers.

If you have any information regarding the burglaries or the suspect, contact Detective Tim Lee at 954-390-2150 or info@wmpd.org.