A 12-year-old left her home and didn’t come back. Police need help in finding her

Deborah Elie Pembroke Pines police

Deborah Elie left her Pembroke Pines home Wednesday morning and never came home.

By Wednesday night, the Pembroke Pines police department was asking for help in finding the 12-year-old girl.

Police say she left the home in the area of Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road at about 11 a.m.

MISSING JUVENILE: Deborah Elie, 12 years old, left her residence around 11:00 AM on foot in the area of Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and white pants with a black bag. Does NOT know how to swim. pic.twitter.com/CelaYrMWhs — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 27, 2019

She was last seen in a white sweater and white pants and had a black bag.

Police added that the girl does not know how to swim, but did not say why.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.