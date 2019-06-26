Broward County
A 12-year-old left her home and didn’t come back. Police need help in finding her
Deborah Elie left her Pembroke Pines home Wednesday morning and never came home.
By Wednesday night, the Pembroke Pines police department was asking for help in finding the 12-year-old girl.
Police say she left the home in the area of Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road at about 11 a.m.
She was last seen in a white sweater and white pants and had a black bag.
Police added that the girl does not know how to swim, but did not say why.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.
