Broward County
Did you see a man riding a bike holding an 18-pack of Heineken? You could get a reward
The man wanted some beer, but police say he had no plans of paying for it.
Miramar police say the unidentified man walked into a convenience store in the 6300 block of Pembroke Road June 12 and left with an 18-pack of Heineken.
He was seen pedaling away on a bicycle with the beer in hand.
Police on Tuesday shared a wanted flyer and asked for the community’s help in identifying the man.
“Identify him and you may be eligible for a reward,” the department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Comments