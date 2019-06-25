Did you see a man riding a bike holding an 18-pack of Heineken? You could get a reward

Miramar police on June 25, 2019, released photos of a man who detectives say walked into a convenience store, stole an 18-pack of Heineken and then rode away on a bicycle. Miramar police

The man wanted some beer, but police say he had no plans of paying for it.

Miramar police say the unidentified man walked into a convenience store in the 6300 block of Pembroke Road June 12 and left with an 18-pack of Heineken.





He was seen pedaling away on a bicycle with the beer in hand.

Police on Tuesday shared a wanted flyer and asked for the community’s help in identifying the man.

Need to Identify: He stole beer from a convenience store and fled on a bicycle. Identify him and you may be eligible for a reward. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Np99PIkEer — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) June 25, 2019

“Identify him and you may be eligible for a reward,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).