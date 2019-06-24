Smoke from Everglades fire may cause breathing problems in parts of South Florida

Florida Forest Service

A brush fire has grown to 17,000 acres in the Everglades in West Broward County and a shift in winds Monday afternoon changed its effect on South Florida.

“(Northeast) wind may put ash and smoke into (Southwest) Broward County,” the Florida Forest Service Tweeted. “Residents with breathing complications should take appropriate measures.”

That means staying inside or not engaging in strenuous activity outside.

As the afternoon progressed, the winds shifted to coming out of the southwest. If the wind starts coming out of the southeast, the ash and smoke will blow toward western Palm Beach and Broward counties.

#SawgrassFire NE wind may put ash and smoke into SW Broward County. Residents with breathing complications should take appropriate measures — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) June 24, 2019

As of late Monday afternoon, Scott Peterich of the Florida Forest Service estimated the fire was a couple of miles from Interstate 75.

“If we don’t get rain this afternoon, (the fire) will die down tonight and pick back up in the morning,” Peterich said.