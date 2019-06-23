He started Sunday afternoon grilling a steak. He couldn’t stay in his house Sunday night

House Fire Starts from Grill Fire A Deerfield Beach house suffered "considerable smoke and fire damage," according to BSO Fire Rescue Sunday when the fire from a man grilling a stead got out of control. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Deerfield Beach house suffered "considerable smoke and fire damage," according to BSO Fire Rescue Sunday when the fire from a man grilling a stead got out of control.

A Deerfield Beach man’s leisurely Sunday afternoon grilling of a steak ended without a home for now, after a fire blazed on top of and inside his house, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue said.

Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the couple living there got out without being hurt and have a place to go. The house in the 4400 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue “received considerable smoke and fire damage,” Kane said.

One of the residents told BSO Fire Rescue he was on the patio grilling a steak when the fire got too big and reached the house.

“That’s when he called 911,” Kane said. “Firefighters arrived several minutes later to find the fire already burning through the roof of the townhouse, sending thick black smoke into the air.”

About 30 firefighters with three hoses killed the fire in 40 minutes.

“A fire can grow to double its size every 60 seconds,” Kane said. “Residents are encouraged to have an escape plan in the event of a fire or other emergency.”