Hollywood Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Gabrielle Mogene who went missing Saturday night.

Hollywood Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night.

Gabrielle Mogene, 13, was last seen around 6 p.m. near the 2500 block of Plunkett Street, according to Hollywood Police.

Police tweeted a picture of Mogene and are asking any one who sees her to call police at 954-764-4357.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW