Body found in Pembroke Pines canal

Police were alerted to a body floating in a canal in Pembroke Pines Friday afternoon.

At about 12:15 p.m., Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue received a call from a person fishing at 200 South University Dr. who saw a dead man floating in the canal, according to a police Facebook post.

The man was wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Police do not yet know the cause of death or the identity of the person. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

