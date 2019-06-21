South Florida man wins $15 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

A North Lauderdale man fulfilled the Floridian dream when he won $15 million dollars from a $30 scratch off game.

Angel Manzanarez, 50, purchased his winning Gold Rush Special edition scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven at 8100 West McNab Rd., lottery officials said. The store gets a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Manzanarez claimed the $15 million top prize from the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee in June, officials said. He chose a lump sum payment for $10,440,000.





The scratch-off game was started in February and features six top prizes of $15 million, officials said. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million and the overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.