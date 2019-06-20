When he didn’t see a worker in the store, he ran off with a Juul display, video shows

Suspect steals rack of Juul vapor products On June 3, 2019, a man entered the Tom Thumb in Davie (6601 Nova Drive) at around 1 a.m. He grabbed an entire display rack of Juul vapor products valued at $817. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On June 3, 2019, a man entered the Tom Thumb in Davie (6601 Nova Drive) at around 1 a.m. He grabbed an entire display rack of Juul vapor products valued at $817.

When the manager walked into the Davie Tom Thumb gas station convenience store early one morning, he immediately noticed a large Juul display missing from the front counter.

He asked the overnight clerk about the missing item, but the clerk had no idea where it had gone.

It wasn’t until the manager looked at the store surveillance video that he got his answer. A man had walked in while the clerk was in the back room and walked out with the display that contained more than $800 in vapor products. The incident happened around 1 a.m. June 3 at the store at 6601 Nova Dr.

On Thursday, the Davie Police Department released the video in hopes of identifying the man.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The clear video shows the man at the store counter, seemingly waiting for service. He then looks around and grabs the plastic display. The video shows him running out the front door to a waiting car. He puts the display in the back passenger seat before getting in the front seat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).