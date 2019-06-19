Two Florida children suffer burns from homemade bomb, authorities say

Two Broward kids, an 8- and 9-year-old, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after suffering second degree burns from a homemade “onion bomb.”

Two children were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering second-degree burns from a homemade “bomb,” authorities said.

At about 2 p.m., five children in Pompano Beach were playing with a homemade onion bomb, which is an illegal round explosive, said fire-rescue spokeswoman Sandra King.

When 8- and 9-year-old cousins tried to light the bomb, it didn’t go off at first, King said. Then it suddenly exploded.





The other children were not hurt.

The cousins suffered second-degree burns, King said. The 9-year-old was burned on one hand, while the 8-year-old was burned on both hands and his face.

Both boys were initially taken to Broward Health Medical Center, but were transferred to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Burn Center in Miami because of the severity of their injuries, King said.





Broward sheriff’s deputies are also investigating.