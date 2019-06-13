A road-rage apology ends in bloodshed on Flamingo Road

Police in Davie responded to a shooting on South Flamingo Road Friday that killed two, one at the scene and the other later at the hospital, spokesman Lt. Mark Leone said.

When a man tried to apologize for cutting off a fellow driver, he was shot in the street.

On Friday afternoon, Keith Byrne, 41, was driving his work truck on South Flamingo Road in Davie near Eighth Street when he cut off a BMW, said Lt. Mark Leone, a Davie police spokesman.

At the time, Byrne was on the phone with a friend, police said. He told them that he was going to stop at the light and apologize to the driver of the BMW.

When the two cars got to the light, Byrne got out of the car, but so did Andre Sinclair, 22, who was in the passenger seat of the BMW, police said. He had a gun in his hand.

Byrne’s friend heard him say “my bad” to Sinclair, but then they heard gunshots.

“I think I’ve been shot,” Byrne told his friend.

Byrne took out his gun and fired back.

Sinclair’s girlfriend was driving the BMW and was still waiting at the light with their baby in the back seat. When she heard the gunshots she drove away down the street to call police.

Police say she tried to stop Sinclair from getting out of the car.

Byrne was shot once in the chest, while Sinclair was shot several times, police said. Byrne died in his truck and Sinclair later died at Broward Health Medical Center.

Sinclair’s girlfriend will not be charged, police say. If Sinclair were alive, he would have been charged with murder.

A Facebook group, called In Loving Memory of Keith Byrne, was created to remember him. Byrne was a father of three and former U.S. marine.

A GoFundMe was also created to help the family with living, medical and funeral expenses. Its goal is $20,000 and has already received $3,465 since its creation two days ago.

In an interview with news partner CBS4, Justyn Byrne, Keith’s 21-year-old son, said, “Even driving there I didn’t want to believe it. I figured I would get there and he would be there and clear things up for me. But, that’s not how things worked out for us.”