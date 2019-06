Hollywood Police

Hollywood police are asking for help in finding 12-year-old Shakinayah Lully.

She was last seen around noon Monday in the area of Taft Street and 16th Avenue, according to police.

If you have any information about Shakinayah or have seen her, call 911 or 954-764-4357.

