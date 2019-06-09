Crash near Broward mall leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt. DUI unit responds to investigate, cops say

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash June, 9, 2019, outside Coral Ridge Mall. Police later said one person died and four others were injured in the crash. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

One person was killed and four others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash near the entrance of Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, police said.

The accident, which led to road closures in the area, happened around 9 p.m. at 2500 Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared photos on social media showing at least two badly mangled cars.

Police said five people were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died.

A DUI Unit was responding to the accident scene to investigate, police said.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.