Broward County
Crash near Broward mall leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt. DUI unit responds to investigate, cops say
One person was killed and four others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash near the entrance of Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, police said.
The accident, which led to road closures in the area, happened around 9 p.m. at 2500 Oakland Park Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared photos on social media showing at least two badly mangled cars.
Police said five people were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died.
A DUI Unit was responding to the accident scene to investigate, police said.
No other information on the crash was immediately available.
