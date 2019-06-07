One dead, one rushed to hospital after shooting in Davie, police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Spent bullet casings littered South Flamingo Drive after a shooting in Davie that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Davie Police responded to the intersection of South Flamingo Drive and Southwest Eighth Street Friday afternoon.





Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Leone said in an email that “we have two individuals who exchanged gunfire.”

“One was found deceased on scene and the other was transported to Broward Health with life-threatening injuries,” Leone said. “The investigation is active and we are interviewing possible witnesses for a [p]ossible reason as to what started this incident.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.