Broward County
One dead, one rushed to hospital after shooting in Davie, police say
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Spent bullet casings littered South Flamingo Drive after a shooting in Davie that killed one person and seriously injured another.
Davie Police responded to the intersection of South Flamingo Drive and Southwest Eighth Street Friday afternoon.
Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Leone said in an email that “we have two individuals who exchanged gunfire.”
“One was found deceased on scene and the other was transported to Broward Health with life-threatening injuries,” Leone said. “The investigation is active and we are interviewing possible witnesses for a [p]ossible reason as to what started this incident.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
