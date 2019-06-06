NFL player’s ‘girlfriends’ steal $500,00 worth of jewelry, reports say

New York Jets player Le’Veon Bell had more than $500,000 stolen in jewelry from his Florida home by his “girlfriends,” according to reports. AP File 2013

A New York Jets player lost more than $500,000 in jewelry from his Florida home at the hands of his “girlfriends,” according to reports.

At 4:33 p.m. May 25, a call was made to police involving a theft at a home, according to a Hollywood police report. The victim said he was not home, but would be coming back soon.

The Associated Press identified that victim as New York Jets player Le’Veon Bell.

About two hours later, an officer met with Bell at the home, the report said. Bell said he left to go to the gym at about 1 p.m. and left his his two “girlfriends” at the home.





When he came back from the gym a few hours later, his girlfriends were gone, his closet was in disarray and his jewelry was missing, the report said.

Bell said he was missing two gold link chains with diamonds, a black panther pendent with black and white diamonds, a rose gold Rolex presidential watch and a rose/white gold link bracelet.

The jewelry was valued at about $520,000.

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March with the Jets and practiced with them for the first time on Tuesday.



