He raped her as she slept in her bed next to her boyfriend, cops say

Carlos Cristobal Mazariegos Broward Sheriff's Office

He wanted to get beer so he walked into her bedroom in a Davie home while she slept naked next to her boyfriend, police say.

But he didn’t just grab a cold one.

Instead, police say the woman woke up at around 2 a.m. Monday with Carlos Cristobal Mazariegos on top of her, raping her.

In a police report, an officer wrote, “The victim advised that the defendant had sexual intercourse with her for about five minutes as she is yelling at him to stop and trying to push the defendant off of her.”

Cristobal Mazariegos, 33, who apparently lives in the same home — though police didn’t disclose their relationship — finally stopped and went to his own room. Her boyfriend followed him, police said.

The woman called police. When officers arrived she told them what happened. She said Cristobal Mazariegos had left her room with a bag containing $2,000 worth of jewelry.





According to the police report, Cristobal Mazariegos told officers that he went in her room to get beer from the refrigerator but “observed the victim lying in bed naked and became aroused.”

He told police he removed his pants and underwear and had sex with her, an officer wrote in the report. When she “began yelling at him,” he left and went to his bedroom, police said.

He said he never took the jewelry.

Cristobal Mazariegos, who was arrested in 2016 and charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence, was being held Tuesday night in Broward County’s Main Jail with no bond. He faces charges including grand theft and sexual battery on a person older than 12.