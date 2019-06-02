Broward County
Residents told to stay inside, roads shut after someone opens fire on cops, police say
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Someone opened fire on two Pembroke Pines officers Sunday evening, the department said.
A several block stretch in western Broward was shut down for the investigation.
Around 5 p.m., police said they were working an “active scene” in the area of 13600 Sheridan Street.
The department told motorists to “avoid the area of Sheridan Street, between Flamingo Road and I-75,” because all lanes were blocked.
Soon after police later urged residents in the area of 136th Avenue and Sheridan Street to remain indoors because an “armed suspect remains barricaded.”
No other information was immediately available.
