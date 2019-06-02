Broward County

Residents told to stay inside, roads shut after someone opens fire on cops, police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

Someone opened fire on two Pembroke Pines officers Sunday evening, the department said.

A several block stretch in western Broward was shut down for the investigation.

Around 5 p.m., police said they were working an “active scene” in the area of 13600 Sheridan Street.

The department told motorists to “avoid the area of Sheridan Street, between Flamingo Road and I-75,” because all lanes were blocked.

Soon after police later urged residents in the area of 136th Avenue and Sheridan Street to remain indoors because an “armed suspect remains barricaded.”

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  