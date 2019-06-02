Residents told to stay inside, roads shut after someone opens fire on cops, police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Someone opened fire on two Pembroke Pines officers Sunday evening, the department said.

A several block stretch in western Broward was shut down for the investigation.

Around 5 p.m., police said they were working an “active scene” in the area of 13600 Sheridan Street.





Officers are working an active scene in the area of 13600 Sheridan Street, regarding a suspect who opened fire on two of our officers. Motorists should avoid the area of Sheridan Street, between Flamingo Road and I-75, as traffic is being blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/0AEd5lCoYv — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 2, 2019

The department told motorists to “avoid the area of Sheridan Street, between Flamingo Road and I-75,” because all lanes were blocked.





Soon after police later urged residents in the area of 136th Avenue and Sheridan Street to remain indoors because an “armed suspect remains barricaded.”

No other information was immediately available.





UPDATE: Residents in the area of 136 Avenue & Sheridan Street are advised to remain indoors at this time. One armed suspect remains barricaded at this time.



PPFD has been requested to respond regarding a nearby brush fire. pic.twitter.com/RHPXgUQnaO — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 2, 2019