A grown woman with the mind of a child is missing, cops say. They want your help

Starr Smith Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Starr Smith is 21 years old, stands 5-foot-11 and was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. She has “the mental capacity of a 12-year-old,” according to Fort Lauderdale police.

That’s why cops sent out a request for help finding Smith less than 11 hours after she was last seen.

The 115-pound woman and was last seen walking away her home in the 2800 block of Northwest 13th Court carrying a green backpack. Smith, Fort Lauderdale police say, has diminished mental capacity and left without telling family members.

Anyone who knows anything about where Smith is should call their local police department or 911.

