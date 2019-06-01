Do you recognize this twerking shoplifter? Police hope video helps identify suspect

Twerking thief caught on video inside a Pembroke Pines store A woman was captured on surveillance video twerking inside a clothing store before she and her partner shoplifted nearly $400, police in Pembroke Pines said. The women have not been captured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman was captured on surveillance video twerking inside a clothing store before she and her partner shoplifted nearly $400, police in Pembroke Pines said. The women have not been captured.

Do you recognize this rump?

More than a month after two women shoplifted nearly $400 from a Pembroke Pines clothing store, police are hoping newly released surveillance videos would help someone identify the suspects involved.





If you can’t make out their faces, the bobbing backside of one of the more rhythmically inclined bandits might draw your eye. In the midst of the shoplifting excursion, the female suspect was captured twerking — or booty dancing — in the aisle of the MadRag store on University Drive.

While surveillance footage is typically grainy, the woman’s mustard-yellow pants are easily seen hovering above the black-and-white floor while her friend snoops around a different part of the store.

The suspects, described by police as medium-to-heavy-set black females with tattoos, left the store with $377 worth of clothing. Police haven’t caught up to them yet. The incident occurred on April 26, but police released the videos Thursday.

If you recognize the suspects, police are asking that you call them at 954-436-2317 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.