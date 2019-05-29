Border Patrol detains about 12 migrants after boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach

TNS

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested about 12 migrants after a boat washed ashore Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office marine unit spotted the vessel near Hillsborough Inlet at about 6 p.m., said Keyla Concepcion, a BSO spokeswoman.

Shortly after the boat made landfall near a marina in the 2600 block of North Riverside Drive, its occupants fled on foot. Deputies chased them down and arrested them.

Officials did not identify the migrants’ country of origin.

According to Keith Scott, Border Patrol spokesman: “Further information will be released as the situation develops.”