A python ‘rose out of the toilet’ and bites man in the arm, cops say
A Florida man learned the hard way that opening a toilet seat can be dangerous.
According to police, a 52-year-old man went to lift the seat in his Coral Springs apartment Sunday when a 4-foot ball python “rose out of the toilet and bit him in his arm.”
The man called 911 and was treated, but luckily the snake is non-venemous.
Chris Swinson, a spokesman for Coral Springs police, said the department’s humane officer arrived to find the snake — which appeared to have an infection — on the towel rack.
It was removed and taken for treatment, Swinson said.
The uninvited guest did not belong to the man and no one in the apartment complex claimed ownership.
“It may have come in through the plumbing,” Swinson said. “Who knows? It could have been there for a while.”
