Broward man stabs himself after stabbing his father and stepmother, cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A North Lauderdale man stabbed his father and stepmother, then fatally stabbed himself Sunday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Holloway, 33, was acting erratically while holding a knife in the front yard of his family’s home, the sheriff’s office said. His father, Kevin Holloway, went outside to calm him down and Brandon stabbed him, deputies said.

Brandon’s stepmother, Devionshe Christian, then ran into the yard to help his father. Brandon Holloway stabbed her, too, BSO said. The wounded woman ran back inside and called for help. Brandon then repeatedly stabbed himself outside.

Broward County deputies were called to the house at 10 a.m. Sunday. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the family the hospital where Brandon and his father later died. His stepmother is still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with additional information is asked to call BSO Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.