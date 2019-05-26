Moped driver rear-ended and killed in hit-and-run on I-95, FHP says

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A moped driver was killed Sunday after a hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Hollywood.

An unidentified vehicle struck the back of the moped going southbound near Stirling Road, Florida Highway Patrol said. The moped driver died on the freeway. The driver of the other vehicle fled the area.

The name of the moped driver was not released Sunday, as FHP works to notify the driver’s family. The driver, 36, was from Erie, Pennsylvania and drove a 2017 Tao MS model.

On Sunday, FHP also released details about a fatal, one-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist who lost control of his motorcycle on I-595 in Broward County on Saturday morning. Ramfis Cabrera, 28, of Palm Springs North, died in that crash.