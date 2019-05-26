Broward County
One dead, three wounded in shooting at Broward theater parking garage
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
One man was killed and three others injured in a shooting early Sunday at a parking garage near the Broward Center for Performing Arts.
The shooting occurred at about 4:15 a.m. at 101 SW Fifth Ave., according to a Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman. The three injuries were said to be non-life threatening.
In addition to the Broward theater, the busy parking garage serves the Museum of Discovery and Science across the street and nearby restaurants and clubs.
Detectives believe it was an isolated incident that stemmed from an altercation among several people. An investigation is ongoing.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
