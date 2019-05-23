A call came in saying a woman was shot, BSO said. Then came a deputy-involved shooting

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said there had been a deputy-involved shooting in Tamarac, but did not release many details.

According to the department, a 911 call came in around 7 p.m. reporting that a woman had been shot in the 5000 block of Northwest 57th Court.

BSO said the woman and a “male suspect” were taken to the hospital.

