Florida dolphin found with plastic in its belly — bags weren’t what biologists found

A dolphin was recovered last week by Florida Fish and Wildlife with a 24-inch hose in its throat and stomach. Posted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Another Florida dolphin has been found with plastic in its stomach, but this time it was more than a few plastic bags.

When a necropsy, an animal autopsy, was done on the dead male Bottlenose dolphin, biologists found a 24-inch hose in its esophagus and forestomach.

The necropsy was down last week by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the samples collected will be analyzed to determine what killed it, according to a FWC Facebook post.

The hose appears to be from a shower on a boat.

The dolphin was found a week prior on Fort Myers Beach in Big Carlos Pass. This is the second disturbing find in a dolphins stomach in the area in the past month.

A female rough-toothed dolphin was found with a piece of a balloon and two plastic bags in its stomach, according to a CNN report.





Plastics and pollution have been a hot topic in Florida. Earlier this year, the Florida legislature stripped local governments power to ban plastic straws, among other things.

In the FWC’s Facebook post last Friday, it offered ways to make a difference in reducing pollution.

“Your actions can make a difference - secure and properly dispose of trash, take part in coastal cleanups and share information on how to reduce marine debris with others,” the post said.