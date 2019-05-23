Broward County
Fort Lauderdale man shot several times. Suspect still on the loose.
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Police are still looking for an unknown suspect who shot and killed a 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man Tuesday.
The victim, Jay Francois, was pronounced dead at the scene and was shot several times, according to a Fort Lauderdale police release. The shooting took place at about 9:14 p.m. on the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
If you have information on the shooting contact Homicide Detective J. Jaggers at 954-828-5970. Broward Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. They can be reached at 954-493-TIPS.
