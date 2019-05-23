Fort Lauderdale man shot several times. Suspect still on the loose.

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Police are still looking for an unknown suspect who shot and killed a 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man Tuesday.

The victim, Jay Francois, was pronounced dead at the scene and was shot several times, according to a Fort Lauderdale police release. The shooting took place at about 9:14 p.m. on the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have information on the shooting contact Homicide Detective J. Jaggers at 954-828-5970. Broward Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. They can be reached at 954-493-TIPS.