Man leaves a trail of blood in a Sunrise laundromat after being stabbed, police say
A man suffering from a stab wound walked into a Sunrise laundromat leaving a trail of blood.
When police arrived around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, they saw the trail of blood at the Fresh & Clean Laundromat at 6242 W Oakland Park Blvd.
The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, said Luis Fernandez, a spokesman for Sunrise police.
Fernandez said the man is alert and talking to officers and recovering.
The weapon “was a sharp object, possibly a knife,” Fernandez said. The stabbing does not appear to be a domestic incident, but police are investigating.
Sunrise police are looking for two suspects and haven’t released a description of them yet.
This is a developing story and more information will added when available.
