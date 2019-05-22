Man leaves a trail of blood in a Sunrise laundromat after being stabbed, police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A man suffering from a stab wound walked into a Sunrise laundromat leaving a trail of blood.

When police arrived around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, they saw the trail of blood at the Fresh & Clean Laundromat at 6242 W Oakland Park Blvd.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, said Luis Fernandez, a spokesman for Sunrise police.

Fernandez said the man is alert and talking to officers and recovering.

The weapon “was a sharp object, possibly a knife,” Fernandez said. The stabbing does not appear to be a domestic incident, but police are investigating.

Sunrise police are looking for two suspects and haven’t released a description of them yet.

This is a developing story and more information will added when available.