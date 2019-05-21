Broward County

Possible threat at South Broward High locks down campus for police investigation

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
South Broward High School was placed on a code red Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Hollywood police are investigating a reported threat at the campus at 1901 N. Federal Hwy. The school was placed on code red as a precaution, according to police.



Two suspects were detained and there are no reported injuries, according to the police department’s tweet.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

