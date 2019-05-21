Possible threat at South Broward High locks down campus for police investigation

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

South Broward High School was placed on a code red Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Hollywood police are investigating a reported threat at the campus at 1901 N. Federal Hwy. The school was placed on code red as a precaution, according to police.

Officers are investigating a report of a threat at South Broward High School. The school is under Code Red as a precaution. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 21, 2019

Two suspects were detained and there are no reported injuries, according to the police department’s tweet.

UPDATE: Two suspect’s detained. No injuries. No shots fired. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 21, 2019

