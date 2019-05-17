Valedogtorians? Parkland therapy dogs featured in Stoneman Douglas yearbook

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting Kol, a therapy dog from Boynton Beach, was on hand at Pine Trails Park in Parkland Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, were the community came to mourn the loss for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kol, a therapy dog from Boynton Beach, was on hand at Pine Trails Park in Parkland Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, were the community came to mourn the loss for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting.

Fourteen four-legged friends who helped students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School recover after the mass shooting at the Parkland school last year appeared alongside their human pals in the school’s recently released yearbook.

The official Twitter feed of the school’s Aerie Yearbook posted photos of the yearbook entries for a group of service dogs who have been at the school since the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting.

Each dog is featured in its own photo. They were all dressed to impress, including one in a bow tie.

“We love that Chief loves his yearbook,” the school yearbook staff posted on Twitter. “Make sure to find him to sign it.”

The idea to include the dogs in the yearbook came from yearbook adviser Sarah Lerner, according to CBS 4 Miami.

The dogs came from groups including Canine Assisted Therapy Inc., Share-A-Pet, Therapy Dogs International and the Humane Society of Broward County, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The dogs are a mix of golden retrievers, Labradors, golden doodles and at least one Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix, the Sentinel reports.

The dogs’ photos were taken in October, according to one photographer who snapped the pictures.

I’m a school photographer and we got to take a service dog’s picture for the yearbook today pic.twitter.com/HtryGOvafI — Jillian Christine (@JillEngel_) October 3, 2018

The photos, predictably, drew a chorus of posts on social media from users who felt enamored with the gesture.

“Love this a million times over. Beautiful pupster and beautiful survivors. My heart weeps!!” posted one Twitter user.