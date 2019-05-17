‘If they shoot me then they are assassins.’ Man posts video during fatal police standoff

A Davie man who posted a video to YouTube called “Davie police corrupt” identified himself as Luis Lomonte. He complained that “neighbors [called] the police because they heard a noise.” In this screen shot from the six minute clip, he pointed to one of his security screens and said it showed police outside his home. YouTube

An early morning standoff between Davie police and a man who barricaded himself inside a mobile home ended with the man’s death.

The standoff began around 3 a.m. at a mobile home near Southwest 73rd Avenue, south of Griffin Road, according to Miami Herald news partner, CBS4 Miami.

Neighbors began reporting “disturbing noises” coming from the mobile home early Friday, WPLG Local 10 said.

The man who died had posted a video on YouTube during Friday’s standoff under the name Luis Lomonte.

In the six-minute clip he titled “Davie police corrupt” he complained that “neighbors call the police because they heard a noise. People around me do crimes and the police don’t care,” the shirtless man said while holding a piece of paper in front of what looks to be surveillance security screens.

At the top of the video, he points to one of the screens and said it showed police outside his home.

“I don’t do nothing and they do more than me and they stay alive. Why don’t they call the SWAT team? But Davie police are corrupt,” the man says in the video.

“If they shoot me then they are assassins, too, they are bad people,” he said five minutes into the video. “I’m not going to open the door. They’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

According to WPLG, Juana Mena, who was inside the home at the time of the standoff, was taken from the house in handcuffs. Mena used Facebook Live to give her own take on the standoff.

“There is tin foil on the windows. Because these neighbors keep bothering us for no reason. We’re telling them to leave us alone,” Mena said in the video, WPLG reported. “And now they are trying to shoot.”