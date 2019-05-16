The man who opened fire in Galleria mall’s Blue Martini is a retired DEA agent, cops say

A shooting at the Blue Martini lounge at The Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale left one person dead and two injured late Wednesday, police said. CBS4

A week after one man was killed and another was injured inside the Blue Martini at The Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale when someone opened fire, police say the shooter is a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

No other details, including whether charges will be filed, were released about the shooting that happened just before midnight May 8 at the bar, 2432 E Sunrise Blvd.

Police say 52-year-old Andre Clark opened fire, killing Arnold Person, 43. Person would have turned 44 the next day.

Wounded was Person’s brother-in-law, Andrew Cooks, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

Originally, police said the shooting came after an argument inside the bar.

Person’s brother Anthony spoke to CBS4 about the incident.

“All we know is, it was a bump, it wasn’t major and here we go, now we have a shooting by a former DEA officer that is trained to de-escalate,” he told the station. “That’s unacceptable.”