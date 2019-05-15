Teen killed in two-car crash on Interstate 95

File

An 18-year-old was killed Wednesday night when he slammed into the back of another car on Interstate 95 just north of Commercial Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact caused his Honda Accord to then crash into a barrier wall, FHP said. The two passengers in his car, Marcus Zetrenne, 23, and James Pierre, suffered serious injuries, according to the department.

The unidentified teen was heading north on I-95 just before 6 p.m., when, for an “unknown reason,” the driver was “unable to observe” another car, FHP said.

The other car, a Pontiac Solstice, driven by Audrey Chapman, got hit from behind.

The impact sent the car in a counterclockwise direction before coming to final rest facing south in the left lane. Chapman was not injured, FHP said.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes for hours. It reopened early Thursday.