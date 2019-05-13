A court-ordered patient walked out of a hospital. Cops want help finding him

Farris Johnson Pembroke Pines Police Department

Farris Johnson is a 60-year-old, court-ordered patient of South Florida State Hospital who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. And, Sunday around 6 p.m., he walked out of the hospital without his medication.

Pembroke Pines police would like the public’s help finding Johnson.

He was seen on closed circuit TV walking toward University Drive as he left the hospital, 800 E. Cypress Dr. Johnson’s 6-feet tall and weighs 154 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Pembroke Pines police Det. Renee Wilks at 954-431-2200.

