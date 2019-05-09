Shooting at Galleria mall’s Blue Martini bar leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded, police say

BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A late Wednesday night shooting inside the Blue Martini at The Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale killed one person and injured two others, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, said Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Casey Liening.

“People jumped on him to stop him from shooting more people,” witness Mark Hunter told Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “That was a good thing. They jumped on him and another dude picked the gun up.”

Officers got there around 11:51 p.m., Liening said.

Police say the violence came after an argument inside the bar.

“We believe this incident occurred as a result of an altercation inside the establishment,” Liening said in an email

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.



