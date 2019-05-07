Broward County

Be on the lookout for an armed carjacker who robbed a couple at a Broward park

Broward Sheriff's Office robbery detectives are looking for this suspect they consider armed and dangerous. BSO said the man robbed a man and a woman who were then carjacked in Pompano Beach just after 1 a.m. on April 29.
Broward Sheriff's Office robbery detectives are looking for this suspect they consider armed and dangerous. BSO said the man robbed a man and a woman who were then carjacked in Pompano Beach just after 1 a.m. on April 29. Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are looking for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

A man and a woman who were robbed, and then carjacked by this man in Pompano Beach just after 1 a.m. on April 29.

The victims — a 26-year-old woman from Lake Worth and a 27-year-old man from Pembroke Pines — were at a pavilion at Apollo Park, 1580 NW Third Ave., when a man approached them with a gun and demanded their property, according to deputies. The man took the keys to the woman’s 2006 blue Pontiac Vibe. Her purse was also inside the car.

BSO released a sketch of the suspect on Monday.

He’s described as a medium-build man of ages 28 to 40, about 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and about 145 to 160 pounds.

If you have information about the Pontiac Vibe (tag 038 QIP) or the suspect, call BSO Robbery Detective Nicole Haugh at 954-321-4253. Or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
  Comments  