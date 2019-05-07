Be on the lookout for an armed carjacker who robbed a couple at a Broward park

Broward Sheriff's Office robbery detectives are looking for this suspect they consider armed and dangerous. BSO said the man robbed a man and a woman who were then carjacked in Pompano Beach just after 1 a.m. on April 29. Broward Sheriff's Office

A man and a woman who were robbed, and then carjacked by this man in Pompano Beach just after 1 a.m. on April 29.

The victims — a 26-year-old woman from Lake Worth and a 27-year-old man from Pembroke Pines — were at a pavilion at Apollo Park, 1580 NW Third Ave., when a man approached them with a gun and demanded their property, according to deputies. The man took the keys to the woman’s 2006 blue Pontiac Vibe. Her purse was also inside the car.

BSO released a sketch of the suspect on Monday.

He’s described as a medium-build man of ages 28 to 40, about 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and about 145 to 160 pounds.

If you have information about the Pontiac Vibe (tag 038 QIP) or the suspect, call BSO Robbery Detective Nicole Haugh at 954-321-4253. Or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.