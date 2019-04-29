5-year-girl dies a day after crash that killed her 2-year-old sister, mom says

Sisters Keanna and Akeena Bennett GoFundMe

A day after a crash on Interstate 95 claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl, her 5-year-old sister died from her injuries, their grief-stricken mother shared on Facebook Monday night.

“Our little Keanna fought a good fight this past 24hrs,” she wrote at about 8:30 p.m. “She gain[ed] her precious little wings 13 mins ago.”





The two girls, Akeena Bennett and Keanna Bennett, were rushed to the hospital Sunday after a two-car crash that shut down the southbound Interstate 95 at Southwest 10th Street in North Broward for hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that neither child was in a car seat. It’s not known yet if either child was wearing a seat belt. For children that age, forward-facing car seats in back seats are recommended.

Akeena died Sunday, but Keanna Bennett remained on life support.

On Monday, their parents set up a GoFundMe page. Under a picture of the smiling sisters in matching dresses, they wrote: “Our Children are gone. We are totally broken.”

By Monday night, the page had raised $13,000 of a $25,000 goal.

The children were on their way to a church service with their godmother, Rashida Raby, of Deerfield Beach, when the crash happened, the Sun Sentinel reported. The girls’ parents were at a wedding in New York, the newspaper said.

Raby was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Zachary Schott, 26, of Illinois, the driver of the other car, was treated at the scene.

It was not clear Monday what led to the crash.