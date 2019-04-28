Southbound I-95 shut down in North Broward by crash that severely injured 2 girls

Traffic exiting Interstate 95 southbound at Southwest 10th Street Sunday afternoon Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera

A two-car crash Sunday morning that sent two girls to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries has shut down southbound Interstate 95 at Southwest 10th Street, BSO Fire Rescue said.

When firefighters got to the crash scene around 11 a.m., according to BSO Fire Battalion Chief Michael Kane, they found two cars, one with heavy damage possibly from hitting a wall.

Both drivers had injuries, but the man in the lesser damaged car didn’t need to go to the hospital and the woman was taken just to be evaluated.

“Both small children received severe injuries which are considered life-threatening and were transported to Broward Health,” Kane said. “Firefighters were aggressively working to stabilize their conditions.”

Kane didn’t know how long the crash cleanup and investigation would close I-95 south.